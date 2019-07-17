Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Fans already have plenty of reason to like Enes Kanter.

The new Celtics center — who signed his contract Wednesday — officially was introduced by the team at Auerbach Center and made a pretty good first impression.

Kanter trolled Kyrie Irving, admitted to being a big fan of Tom Brady, was hoping to attend the Red Sox game Wednesday night and even played reporter when Kemba Walker was taking questions.

But for Danny Ainge, what Kanter and Walker will be able to bring to the Celtics as a teammate and person is what makes him excited for the upcoming season.

“We’re very excited about what they bring in many facets of the game but also as people,” the president of basketball operations said Wednesday. “And who they are is just as important as what they are on the court and what they represent.”

Celtics’ co-owner Wyc Grousbeck echoed Ainge’s comments.

“Just to welcome these two great people of high character who chose the Celtics for their tradition and pride and for the fans,” he said.”

For Kanter, he’s just happy to be part of the Celtics.

“The first word that comes to mind here is family,” he said.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Lauren Campbell