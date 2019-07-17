Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park welcomed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to throw out the first pitch at Tuesday’s Red Sox game ahead of one very important race this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Stenhouse, who will drive the No. 17 car Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Roush Fenway Racing, has two top 10 finishes in New Hampshire throughout his career. Stenhouse told NESN’s Jahmai Webster that this weekend’s race is “very important” following a solid weekend at the Quaker State 400 in Kentucky last weekend.

Hear more from Stenhouse’s interview in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images