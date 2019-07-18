Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the case of Rob Gronkowski, Rich Eisen believes we’re all just waiting around for the inevitable.

Gronkowski’s decision to retire back in March hasn’t exactly been universally bought by the sports world. While the five-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly has stopped lifting and appears to have dropped quite a bit of weight, there’ve been a few hints suggesting a possible return to the gridiron. Chief among them was a throwing session with Tom Brady, which Gronk himself described as “great.”

Still, the latest reports indicate there only is a 40 percent chance Gronk comes out of retirement. Eisen, however, believes that number should be bumped up to 100, and on Thursday, he went as far as outlining the timeline of the future Hall of Famer’s potential comeback.

One has to imagine that if Gronkowski is going to return, it will be toward the back end of the regular season when the Patriots likely will be gearing up for a playoff run. It would be a borderline unprecedented move for Bill Belichick to allow a player to come on that late in the season, but we have a feeling New England’s head coach would make an exception for arguably the greatest tight end of all time.

The decision, obviously, is up to Gronk, who will need to evaluate if another go-round in the NFL is worth the toll on his body. That said, Brady reportedly could increase the likelihood of a return by giving the 30-year-old a call.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images