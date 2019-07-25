Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Troy Tulowitzki’s days in Major League Baseball are over.

The New York Yankees shortstop announced his retirement ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

In his retirement statement, the 34-year-old said he hopes to continue to be involved in the game that he loves, coaching young players and helping them “achieve their goals and dreams.”

Troy Tulowitzki has released a statement through the Yankees announcing his retirement: pic.twitter.com/dbOjPrwyLq — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 25, 2019

Tulowitzki’s retirement comes after suffering multiple injuries. He appeared in just five games with the Yankees this season after signing on as a potential replacement for then-injured shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Tulowitzki, the seventh overall pick in 2005, spent nine-plus seasons with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, with whom he spent three-plus seasons. He missed all of 2018 and ultimately was released by Toronto, paving the way for him to join New York.

Tulowitzki won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger Awards while also making five All-Star Game appearances. The shortstop’s 13-year career ends with a .290 batting average, 225 home runs and 780 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images