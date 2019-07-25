Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Maine Red Claws have long been associated with the Boston Celtics, but now the parent club will completely own its G League affiliate.

Boston announced on Thursday that the team has “entered into an agreement to purchase the NBA G League’s Maine Red Claws,” which means the team will be “wholly-owned” by the Celtics.

Celtics president Rich Gotham emphasized the Red Claws importance to Boston’s success in a team release.

“Over the years, the G League and the Red Claws have become increasingly important to the Celtics and our player development efforts,” Gotham said, per the release. “We look forward to deepening both our ties with basketball operations and within the community, and further bringing the Celtics experience to fans in Maine.”

The Red Claws will surely be entertaining this coming season, especially with the likely addition of 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall.

