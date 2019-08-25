Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t the role he was expecting to take on before the 2019 season, but Brandon Workman has quickly become the Boston Red Sox’s go-to guy to close out games.

In fact, he told the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham he actually enjoys he new responsibilities.

“I like the adrenaline of it,” Workman said, per Abraham. “It’s always close games, for the most part. Seems like there’s always good hitters coming up.”

Workman wasn’t the Sox’s first choice to close, with Matt Barnes getting most of the nods through the first portion fo the season. So taking over a position like this has been a dream come true for the 31-year-old.

“Every reliever has ambitions of being the closer. That’s the premier job in the bullpen for any team,” Workman said, per Abraham. “I really feel good. I feel like I’ve been able to maintain my stuff and my command. It hasn’t been the ideal route to get here but we got here.”

Will he remain in this position long-term? Only time (and the Red Sox) will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images