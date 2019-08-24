Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like the Boston Red Sox will lean on Brian Johnson for a spot start once again.

With David Price still on the injured list, Johnson likely will be the next man up for Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Sox will not start David Price in Sunday. He'll throw a sim game in Colorado on Tuesday. Brian Johnson likely for Sunday. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 24, 2019

Price was hoping to make Sunday’s start but will throw a simulated game Tuesday in Colorado, instead, according to Alex Cora. The southpaw has been on the IL since Aug. 8 (retroactive to Aug. 5) with a cyst on his left wrist.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gives an update on David Price's injury recovery. https://t.co/CRukEiNRjn pic.twitter.com/b41705XX66 — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2019

Johnson is 1-2 with a 6.58 ERA in 11 appearances (six starts) this season for the Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images