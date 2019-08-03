Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will go with a pair of southpaws for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

Chris Sale will take the mound for the Red Sox in Game 1, while Brian Johnson will make his third start of the season in the evening contest. Johnson was reinstated Saturday after landing on the injured list June 29 with a non-baseball related medical matter. The 28-year-old went 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA over the course of three rehab starts with Triple-A Pawtucket.

Johnson, whose last major-league appearance came on June 22, is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA over seven total outings in 2019. While he’ll start Saturday, Johnson likely will serve in a dual role moving forward. With Boston in need of relief help, you probably can expect the left-hander to see time in the bullpen.

Game 1 is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET followed by Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. You can catch both contests on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images