Team Shamrock has made plenty of headlines playing with the U.S. men’s basketball team this summer as they prep for the FIBA World Cup.

And now it appears two of the four Boston Celtics with Team USA also will be in leadership positions when the team heads to China.

Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart reportedly both have been named team captains along with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, according to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

“We have a bunch of guys who don’t mind being the underdogs,” Walker told reporters. “We are hungry, and we are going to go out there to try and win a gold medal. … I take pride in being a leader and guys looking to me and I’m here to set the tempo and bring my experience and energy.”

Walker has been lighting it up for Team USA thus far through training camp, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also have done their fair share of damage.

Smart has been limited in training camp due to a calf injury, but his nomination as captain certainly is a tremendous nod to the leadership abilities of the guard.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images