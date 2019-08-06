Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski certainly has been enjoying retirement.

Amid plenty of rumors that he’ll return to the field, the former New England Patriots tight end seems to be thriving during his time away from the gridiron. From hanging out with Drew Brees at the ESPYs to throwing with Tom Brady, the former Pro Bowler has managed to stay plenty busy.

Now he’s preparing to avoid the cold New England winters by purchasing some property in Miami, Fla.

Gronkowski’s new $1.7 million condo is 3,850 square feet and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. Besides its impressive size, the apartment has ocean views from nearly every window.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Gronkowski bought the condo from retired Norwegian soccer star John Carew.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images