Team USA has been coined “Team Shamrock” by Marcus Smart thanks to the heavy Celtics presence at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp. But they were short one Boston player Tuesday afternoon.
When practice opened to media at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center, Smart was on the trainer’s table with his left ankle wrapped in ice, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.
Smart told reporters that his ankle felt sore, so he took himself out as a precaution, per Forsberg. He added that he’s hopeful he’ll return to the court tomorrow.
Smart is joined by Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown on the Team USA roster.
