Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team USA has been coined “Team Shamrock” by Marcus Smart thanks to the heavy Celtics presence at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp. But they were short one Boston player Tuesday afternoon.

When practice opened to media at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center, Smart was on the trainer’s table with his left ankle wrapped in ice, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Marcus Smart on the trainer’s table with his left ankle wrapped in ice as Team USA practice opens to reporters. He’s not participating as players shoot at end of session. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 6, 2019

Smart told reporters that his ankle felt sore, so he took himself out as a precaution, per Forsberg. He added that he’s hopeful he’ll return to the court tomorrow.

Marcus Smart said his ankle felt sore today. He took himself out as a precaution. Smart is hopeful to be back on court tomorrow. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 6, 2019

Smart is joined by Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown on the Team USA roster.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images