Chris Sale’s last two starts for the Boston Red Sox couldn’t have been any more different.

Saturday’s outing against the New York Yankees certainly wasn’t his best, giving up eight runs (all earned) on nine hits. Thursday’s outing against the Los Angeles Angels, however, was one of his best of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images