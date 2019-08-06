Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than two months after joining the Cubs, Craig Kimbrel already has found his way on to the injured list.

Chicago announced Monday has been placed on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation. Kimbrel told reporters that he’ll still be allowed to play catch and maintain his rhythm but cannot run, according to The Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzalez.

Kimbrel is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA through 14 appearances for the Cubs since joining the club on June 27. He’s completed nine saves and blown two through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

And while Kimbrel is confident he could pitch through the issue, he said the team just wants to “let it calm down” so he can get back on the field, per Gonzalez.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images