Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is a busy guy.

On top of hosting free youth basketball camps across the country, the Boston Celtics center has found time to stop by the set of the hit comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He even got to visit who he says is his “favorite actor of all time” — Andy Samberg.

Check it out:

One of my favorite actor of all time @thelonelyisland “Andy Samberg” pic.twitter.com/czdYGLnELU — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 6, 2019

Kanter never fails to put a smile on our faces.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images