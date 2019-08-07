Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have a great mix of youth and experience on their 2019 roster, with safety Devin McCourty falling into the latter category.

Despite entering his 10th NFL season, McCourty has yet to think about how long he’s going to play, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“I haven’t,” McCourty said, per Howe. “I’ve been having a lot of fun this year. I haven’t thought about next year or anything else. I’m just trying to see how much better I can get in year 10 and see how good I can be still at, in a couple weeks, (when I turn) 32 years old and still playing football and trying to embrace that.”

The Rutgers product told Howe that he still feels healthy heading into year 10, and that’s something he takes pride in.

“To be in my 10th year and still feel pretty healthy, to go out here and compete, just being able to do that, obviously I don’t think about it every day,” he said. “But to come in and be like, man, this is my 10th training camp, I take pride in that and just trying to keep it going.”

McCourty played a huge role throughout last season’s stretch run en route to a Super Bowl title, so this should come as music to Patriots’ fans ears.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images