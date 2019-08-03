Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady received plenty of love from the internet for his 42nd birthday on Saturday, but we can’t forget his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Bundchen shared her birthday wishes for the New England Patriots quarterback through Instagram on Saturday with a heartfelt message.

The caption read, “Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast! We love you!”

Earlier Saturday, Brady’s teammate Julian Edelman shared what arguably is the message of the day with a hilarious video in honor of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s birthday.

