Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will have a new look to them during the 2019-20 season following the departures of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

What this means is some added responsibility for players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum at 22 and 21-years-old, respectively.

Bleacher Report ranked the NBA’s 23 best players under 23-years-old on Thursday, and unsurprisingly, Brown and Tatum both made the list.

Brown came in at No. 11, just ahead of Phoenix Suns’ big man DeAndre Ayton. The University of California product averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting during his third professional season. He’s eligible for his rookie contract extension, but the Celtics and their 2016 draft choice reportedly have not spoken about a potential deal.

Tatum was ranked fourth on the list, just behind De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings and ahead of Suns’ guard Devin Booker. In his second season, Tatum averaged 15.7 points, six rebounds and 2.1 assists on 45 percent shooting over a 79-game span. He’ll be expected to serve as one of Boston’s main scorers alongside point guard Kemba Walker.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images