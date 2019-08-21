Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis will do their best to represent the sports world on the dance floor.

ABC announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America” the former NBA player and the NFL legend are part of the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 28. Odom and Lewis will join the likes of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, country music superstar Lauren Alaina, “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown and others among the cast of celebrities who’ll compete for the Mirror Ball trophy this fall.

Odom revealed on “Good Morning America” what aspect of being on the show intimidates him most.

“I don’t know if I can do sparkles,” he said of the outfits he’ll have to wear.

Lewis’ daughter fears her dad might provide fodder for jokes for years to come.

“She was like, ‘Dad, please don’t embarass me,’ Lewis said.

ABC’s cast announcement also ended rumors which claimed this week Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, would compete on the upcoming DWTS season. There’s always next year, we suppose.

