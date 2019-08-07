Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics fans had a bit of a scare Tuesday night when Marcus Smart injured himself during USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp.

The feisty Boston guard removed himself from practice with an ankle injury as a precaution, telling reporters he felt soreness in his ankle.

“Gotta be smart,” he said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “… My availability is important so taking it easy on Day 2, as an athlete as you grow and mature, you learn to (be careful).”

But despite the soreness, Smart made sure Green Teamers knew he would be fine for Wednesday’s workout.

“I will be out there,” he said. “Like I said, just a little sore today. Go get the treatment on it, precautionary reasons. We got a great training staff here and they’re going to do a good job of making sure they get me back out there.”

Well, that’s certainly good news with the season just a little over two months away.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images