Kemba Walker looks like he wants to bring the best out of his teammates.

That’s what we conclude from a short video USA Basketball shared Friday in which the Boston Celtics guard is mic’d up. Walker is seen an heard cajoling and encouraging his teammates during a practice at the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s training camp in Las Vegas.

The energy! 🔊 Listen in with Kemba Walker mic'd up at #USABMNT training camp. @ATT pic.twitter.com/JNcPop0q1n — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 9, 2019

“Good work fellas,” Walker exclaims at one point.

“I’m taking me a mean nap when I get back (to the hotel),” he says toward the end.

Walker told reporters Wednesday he intends to bring “energy, enthusiasm and excitement,” to Team USA, and Jayson Tatum said playing with the All-Star point guard has been “a lot of fun.”

The Americans are working hard in preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China.

Walker, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Tatum are the four Celtics players trying to earn spots on Team USA’s World Cup roster.

It’s safe to say Walker, one of the oldest members in the training camp squad, is rooting for all his teammates to succeed.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images