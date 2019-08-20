Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s plenty of hype surrounding Tacko Fall, but things might be getting out of hand.

The undrafted 7-foot-6 center out of UCF landed with the Celtics for the NBA Summer League and will have a chance to make Boston’s roster (or at least earn a two-way contract) out of training camp.

Fall impressed during the summer league, and his agent believes the 23-year-old will find a spot on an NBA roster, even if it isn’t with the Celtics. That idea seems to mirror the thoughts of bettors, as more people are betting on Fall than No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson to win Rookie of the Year.

more tickets AND money wagered @SuperBookUSA on Tacko Fall for NBA Rookie of the Year than Zion Williamson https://t.co/ijuKDCCEcG — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 20, 2019

Now, there’s obvious betting upside here. The likelihood of netting any sort of significant payout for betting on Williamson is slim to remote, while laying down some cash on Fall probably would land a pretty hefty return if he actually won the award.

That said, Fall doesn’t even have a guaranteed spot on the Celtics’ roster, so hopefully no one is betting the house on him claiming the honor.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images