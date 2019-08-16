Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Guerschon Yabusele’s hoop dreams have taken him far from New England.

The former Boston Celtics forward signed with Nanjing Tongxi of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportsnado’s Emiliano Carchia reported Friday, citing a source. Yabusele, 23, decided to take his talents to the Far East just over one month after the Celtics waived him.

Boston selected Yabusele with the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He averaged just 2.3 points 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 74 games between two seasons, the Celtics parted ways with him after he failed to develop as they had hoped.

Yabusele spent the 2016-17 season with the Shanghai Sharks, helping the team finish third in the regular season standings. Shanghai subsequently exited the playoffs in a first-round upset.

He reportedly is set to join a Nanjing team that finished 19th out of 20 teams in 2018-19 and undoubtedly has hopes of improving next season, which will begin in October and run through next March.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images