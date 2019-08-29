Just weeks after suffering a torn ACL, DeMarcus Cousins finds himself back in the news for all the wrong reasons.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Los Angeles Lakers center following a domestic violence charge in Mobile, Ala., per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to the report, Mobile municipal court documents a “third-degree harassing communications” charge against Cousins after the 29-year-old threatened his ex-girlfriend, Christy West. Earlier this week, TMZ obtained a recording where Cousins said he’d “put a bullet in her (expletive) head” if she didn’t allow their son to attend his wedding.
Cousins declined to comment, according to Wojnarowski.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images