Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just weeks after suffering a torn ACL, DeMarcus Cousins finds himself back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Los Angeles Lakers center following a domestic violence charge in Mobile, Ala., per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

An arrest warrant issued for DeMarcus Cousins. https://t.co/HUZDbXYO5A — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2019

According to the report, Mobile municipal court documents a “third-degree harassing communications” charge against Cousins after the 29-year-old threatened his ex-girlfriend, Christy West. Earlier this week, TMZ obtained a recording where Cousins said he’d “put a bullet in her (expletive) head” if she didn’t allow their son to attend his wedding.

Cousins declined to comment, according to Wojnarowski.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images