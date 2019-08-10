Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just two days after a surprising dugout brawl, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and first baseman Chris Davis have made up.

The two exchanged words in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees, leading Davis to lose his cool. Several of Davis’ teammates had to hold him back from swinging at Hyde, although it was unclear what sparked his temper.

Davis and Hyde met behind closed doors Friday to discuss and move beyond the issue, according to MLB.com’s Joe Trezza.

“We talked, we made amends,” Davis said, per Trezza. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an issue. Not too long after it happened, we knew it was just one of those things. We are going to get through it and be better for it.”

Davis said he and Hyde have said “from day 1” that they will always be “open and honest with each other” no matter the circumstance.

“We’re moving forward, we have so much to look forward to and I don’t want this to be made into something that it’s not,” Davis said. “I don’t want it to be blown out of proportion. These things happen over the course of a season, and I’m sure it’s not the last time it’s going to happen.”

Davis would not reveal what the incident was about.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images