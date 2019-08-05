Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The New England Patriots changed up their practice locale Monday morning, joining the Lions for the first of three joint sessions at Detroit’s facility.

Headlining the list of Patriots players who did not participate in the practice were running back Rex Burkhead, who had been limited in the last two Foxboro practices, and safety Patrick Chung, who’s been practicing in a red non-contact jersey since training camp began.

Burkhead attended practice in workout clothes, as did wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas. Edelman is on the physically unable to perform list with a broken thumb, and Thomas is on the non-football injury list as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Thomas could be seen running sprints as his teammates made their way onto the field — a positive side for the rehabbing veteran.

Demaryius Thomas getting a sweat on before practice. He, Julian Edelman and Rex Burkhead aren’t in pads. pic.twitter.com/J5u9HK7dXr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 5, 2019

Five players did not make the trip to Detroit: safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Ken Webster, tight end Lance Kendricks, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and newly signed receiver Cameron Meredith.

The Patriots and Lions are scheduled to practice together again Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener at Ford Field.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images