Tom Brady and Danny Amendola have that “forever” kinda bromance.
The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions met for joint practices Monday, and reunions were aplenty. Most notably, Brady and Amendola, now a member of the Lions, caught up before the start of practice.
Take a look:
The double-dap!
Here’s another look:
And here’s a photo of Bill Belichick and Lions head coach Matt Patricia sharing a few laughs:
The Patriots and Lions will meet Thursday night in their respective preseason openers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Detroit.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports