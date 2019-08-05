Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Danny Amendola have that “forever” kinda bromance.

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions met for joint practices Monday, and reunions were aplenty. Most notably, Brady and Amendola, now a member of the Lions, caught up before the start of practice.

Take a look:

The double-dap!

Here’s another look:

Saying 👋 to a few old friends. pic.twitter.com/0uJJSBGn6d — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2019

And here’s a photo of Bill Belichick and Lions head coach Matt Patricia sharing a few laughs:

R E U N I O N pic.twitter.com/Iadt95lLDf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 5, 2019

The Patriots and Lions will meet Thursday night in their respective preseason openers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Detroit.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports