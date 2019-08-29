Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unveiling a Super Bowl banner on opening night has become a somewhat common practice for the New England Patriots.

With their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII back in February, the Pats secured the sixth title in franchise history. The ring ceremony already has taken place and room has been made at Gillette Stadium for the sixth banner, but it has yet to be revealed.

However, it will be unveiled a week from Sunday before the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers go to battle in Week 1. And with that game just around the corner, the Patriots shared a video of previous ceremonies that is sure to give New Englanders goosebumps.

Check this out.

Elton John, Beyoncé, Ozzy Osbourne, T-Pain, nearly two decades and five banners. In 10 days, the story continues. #LegendsRise pic.twitter.com/PUlUqYLAAP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 29, 2019

The Patriots will play their final preseason game Thursday night, then all the focus will turn to the Steelers and the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images