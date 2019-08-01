Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Day 7 of New England Patriots training camp on Thursday:

— During his pre-practice news conference, head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for linebacker Jamie Collins.

Collins, who began his career with the Patriots before his stunning trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2016, has been a fixture on the first-team defense since returning to New England as a free agent this spring.

Belichick likes what he’s seen from the 29-year-old.

“He’s been great,” he said. “He had a great spring; he’s had a good training camp. I think he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s done it well. I’m glad we have him. I think he’ll help our team.”

When informed of Belichick’s comments after practice, Collins said he was touched by the coach’s appreciation.

“From him, man, that’s music to my ears,” Collins said. “It’s an honor to get that type of response from him, and I really do appreciate it. It just makes me feel even better and makes me want to come to work even more.”

Collins seems to have grown and matured during his two-and-a-half years away from Foxboro. That’s evident even in his dealings with media members, whom he did his best to avoid during his first Patriots tenure.

“I’m talking to you (reporters) more,” he joked. “This is, like, my fifth, sixth (media scrum) I’ve done. I don’t think I did that many when I was here (before), so this is definitely different right here. I’m trying to change. I’m doing a little bit better with that. Just overall, just enjoying it as a man.”

He added: “I started here, so it’s always going back home. It’s always good to come back, and I’m glad to be back where I started. Maybe I can finish it out.”

— Belichick also offered a similarly positive review of slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, who’s been one of the defensive standouts thus far in training camp. Jones ranks second among Patriots defenders with four pass breakups through six competitive camp practices.

“He’s a good player,” Belichick said. “He does a really good job. Of course, he’s versatile, he does a lot of things. Smart, very competitive, tough. I’m glad we have him. He’s a good football player.”

— The Patriots will not practice Saturday or Sunday this weekend, meaning Friday’s session will be their last before they head to Detroit for a set of three joint practices with Matt Patricia’s Lions.

“It’s tough, man, but I think for us as a team, (joint practice) gives us the first chance to be together,” safety Devin McCourty said. “We come out here every day; it’s offense versus defense. We’re going at each other and I think once you go to a joint practice, it’s the first time you get to kind of unify as a team.

“You go down there, and you’re trying to win every period, whether it be special teams, offense, defense, we’re cheering each other on. To me, it’s all of the work we do here. We take that on the road now and see how it all measures up.”

Patriots players will see several familiar faces at the Lions facility. Patricia’s roster in Detroit features a slew of ex-Pats, including defensive end Trey Flowers, wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Tavon Wilson.

“It’s always great to get to beat up on someone else,” center David Andrews said. “Get to see some competition.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images