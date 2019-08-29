Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nolan Arenado did not make too much of a difference in a rare two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox took both games in Denver, but the perennial All-Star had himself an impressive series nonetheless. Arenado went 5-for-10 with a home run and two doubles with three RBI. He also flashed the leather more than once.

Nolan’s 8/28 Highlight Reel > Most Players' Career Highlight Reel pic.twitter.com/wPJOlFuPWL — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 29, 2019

Considering the Red Sox don’t match up with the Rockies all that often, seeing the six-time Gold Glover and four-time Silver Slugger left quite an impression on some members of the Red Sox — particularly Rafael Devers. The 22-year-old third baseman said that he “had chills” watching Arenado do his thing.

Several of the Red Sox players, without being asked, brought up how impressed the were with Nolan Arenado, who had a monster series at the plate and at third base. "He does everything," Rafael Devers said. "I had chills watching him." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 29, 2019

Devers himself has produced his fair share of awe-inducing moments, mostly at the plate, this season.

So… game recognizes game we guess.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images