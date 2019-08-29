Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans might get to see wide receiver Josh Gordon for the first time this summer.

Gordon is among Patriots players in uniform before Thursday night’s preseason game against the New York Giants. Wide receivers Demaryius Thomas, Julian Edelman, Braxton Berrios and N’Keal Harry, outside linebackers Shilique Calhoun and Trent Harris, new offensive linemen Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor, tight end Matt LaCosse and safety Patrick Chung also are notable players in uniform.

Calhoun and Harris didn’t practice this week. They haven’t played in a game since Week 2 of the preseason.

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith, running back Damien Harris, safety A.J. Howard, center David Andrews, offensive linemen Yodny Cajuste and Cole Croston, defensive end Michael Bennett, tight ends Lance Kendricks and Ben Watson and outside linebacker Derek Rivers weren’t spotted in uniform during warmups.

Meredith is on the physically unable to perform list. Cajuste is on the non-football injury list. Harris and Croston missed practice early in the week. Howard missed practice Tuesday. Andrews is dealing with a blood clot in his lungs and is on the field in sweats. Kendricks, Watson and Rivers didn’t practice at all this week. Bennett did practice, so his absence is perhaps most notable.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images