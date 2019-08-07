Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Cash has enjoyed a decent amount of success during his stint as the Tampa Bay Rays’ manager.

While the team has yet to make the playoffs, the Rays 383-379 under Cash, a former Major League catcher, and after winning 90 games last season, are 16 games above .500 in 2019 and entrenched in the American League wild card race. But that did not stop someone from having some fun at the manager’s expense.

With MLB Players’ Weekend just around the corner, someone decided to pull a prank on Cash, submitting “Rocco’s Seat Warmer,” as the nickname to be placed on the back of his jersey. Rocco, of course, refers to former Ray and current Twins manager Rocco Baldelli who has managed Minnesota to the second-best record in the AL thus far.

And somehow, MLB approved it.

#Rays Cash on that “Rocco’s Seat Warmer” Players’ Weekend nickname: “I don’t know where that came from. … I won’t be wearing it so I’m not overly concerned.” Suggested clubhouse manager Ryan Denlinger or video guy Chico Fernandez were culprits. https://t.co/oohjYLdJUF — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 6, 2019

Cash said he won’t be wearing the jersey regardless, but it seems that he did not enjoy the joke too much.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images