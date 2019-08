Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Tuesday night, and their struggles continued with runners in scoring position.

Alex Cora noted he thought the players weren’t feeling much pressure at the plate following Tuesday night’s loss, and added his guys were swinging at too many pitches outside the strike zone.

