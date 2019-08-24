Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox delivered a crushing 11-0 defeat to the San Diego Padres on Friday, and J.D. Martinez had himself one heck of a night.

The right fielder went 3-for-4 in game 1 of the three-game set, including two three-run jacks in the first and sixth innings, respectively. He even notched a career-high seven RBI in the shellacking.

Ding dong No. 29 for No. 28! 💣 pic.twitter.com/0eToWaFFMi — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2019

If you're keeping track at home, that's now TWO three-run shots tonight for @JDMartinez28! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m8IRX95DMB — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2019

In fact, Martinez is the first Red Sox player to reach seven-plus RBI in one game since Mookie Betts achieved the feat on July 2, 2017, per MLB Stats.

.@JDMartinez28 is the 1st @RedSox player with 7+ RBI in a game since Mookie Betts on July 2, 2017. — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 24, 2019

But manager Alex Cora said the numbers aren’t what matter to Martinez.

“I think he cares about the quality of the at-bats, and we know that on a day-to-day basis that he will give you quality at-bats,” he said after the game, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “That’s the way, I don’t know his limit.”

Does he have a limit? We’re not sure. But his performance Friday night is just another example of the effort he puts forth day-in and day-out, even if the numbers don’t always reflect it.

Tonight, however, they did.

Here are some more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Padres game:

— Eduardo Rodriguez put together one of his best outings of the season.

The southpaw tossed seven brilliant innings against the Padres, giving up just five hits and striking out six in his shutout performance. And Cora has been pleased with Rodriguez’s consistency throughout the season, especially considering the current state of the Sox’s starting rotation.

“He’s a strong guy and his mechanics are very clean, very simple,” Cora said. “That’s why I do feel like you can give him 115 pitches an outing and he can handle the workload and we’re very happy he’s been posting every five days.”

— Boston really rocked Chris Paddock on Friday night.

The Padres’ starter lasted just 2 1/3 innings against the Sox, giving up six runs (all earned) off seven hits (including four extra-base hits) in the process. It was his shortest start of the season, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, during which he matched his season-high of six earned runs.

Shortest start of the season for Chris Paddack, who exits after 2.1 IP. He has matched his season high of 6 ER and is responsible for the runner on first. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 24, 2019

— Rafael Devers had a pretty solid night, too.

The third baseman went 3-for-5 in Game 1 of the series with an RBI and scoring three of the Sox’s 11 runs.

— Betts now has an eight-game win streak on his hands.

The outfielder went 2-for-4 Friday night including an RBI and two runs scored.

— The Red Sox haven’t had much luck during Players’ Weekends… until tonight.

Boston entered Friday’s game 0-6 during Players’ Weekend games, but have finally added a victory to the win column. And they did it in convincing fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images