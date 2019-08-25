Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In what seems like an overarching theme of the season, the Boston Red Sox failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity to gain a game in their desperate pursuit of the postseason.

Looking to sweep the down-and-out San Diego Padres, the Sox offense went utterly silent, spoiling a splendid outing from the Boston bullpen and taking a 3-1 loss in the series finale Sunday at Petco Park.

Brian Johnson’s seventh start got off to a disastrous beginning, and that is all it took, as a three-run first was all the production the Padres needed to escape the weekend with a win. Boston managed just four hits, and left 10 men on base.

The Red Sox fell to 70-62 with the loss, while the Padres now are 60-69 after the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Disappointing.

The Sox really needed a sweep here.

ON THE BUMP

— For the second day in a row, it was a short outing for the Red Sox’s starter.

Johnson got off to a nightmare start, staring at a 3-0 deficit before even recording an out. The southpaw’s day began by allowing a double, an RBI single and then a two-run home run to Manny Machado, who blasted one into the left field stands.

He would escape the next two frames without allowing any further damage, but it was not an ideal outing, allowing four hits and three walks with just one strikeout. He threw 61 pitches.

— Ryan Brasier was called on one night after tossing 1 1/3 innings on Friday, and managed a 1-2-3 fourth inning.

— Andrew Cashner provided two innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit with a walk and a strikeout.

— Marcus Walden walked one and struck out one in a scoreless seventh.

— Matt Barnes chucked a spotless eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— All was quiet on the Boston front until J.D. Martinez jumped all over a breaking ball, launching it down the left field line for a solo shot to make it 3-1.

We're gonna need a new baseball. 😳 pic.twitter.com/QyawbSujlt — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2019

— That was it for the offense, as the Red Sox did not get a hit from the top three batters in the order, who combined to go 0-for-10 with three strikeouts.

— Sam Travis was the only other starter with a base hit.

— Marco Hernandez and Brock Holt each provided pinch-hit knocks.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Obligatory JBJ web gem.

🎶 Spiderman, Spiderman, does whatever a spider can 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lhZ7RgEsNr — NESN (@NESN) August 25, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox are off Monday before traveling to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. First pitch from Coors Field is slated for 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images