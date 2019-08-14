Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale reached a rather impressive milestone Tuesday night.

Sale struck out his 2,000th batter during the Boston Red Sox’s 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians, becoming the fastest pitcher to do so in Major League Baseball history. Manager Alex Cora had plenty of positive things to say about the southpaw’s performance and what he was able to accomplish.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images