It’s been a rough season for Rick Porcello, to say the least.

The Red Sox pitcher is 10-9 on the season with a 5.67 ERA in 24 games for Boston. Porcello has gone at least seven innings just three times and is coming off a five-inning outing where he gave up five earned runs with three strikeouts in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

He’s not the only starter to struggle, though, as Andrew Cashner recorded just five outs in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Angels. Manager Alex Cora noted after the game his team isn’t “in a good spot,” and would figure out what to do with his rotation this week.

Cora wouldn’t confirm nor deny Porcello making his scheduled Friday start against the Baltimore Orioles.

“We’re going to talk about it tomorrow,” he said, per MassLive. “We’re going to have the plan over the week. We have the off day on Thursday so we’ll talk tomorrow during the day and come up with the plan.”

As it stands Eduardo Rodriguez will pitch Monday with Chris Sale following the southpaw Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. But after that, well it’s anyone’s guess.

“We’ll address it tomorrow and see where we go,” the skipper said after the game. “We’re not in a good spot. So we’ll sit down tomorrow and we’ll see how we’re going to map it out.

“… We’ll sit down tomorrow, the whole staff, and see where it takes us.”

ICYMI: Alex Cora addressed the media following the Red Sox's loss to the Angels on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/Kwv0sbLguy — NESN (@NESN) August 11, 2019

It certainly will be interesting to see what changes, if any, Cora makes to the rotation.

