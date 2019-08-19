Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers leads all of Major League Baseball with 101 RBIs, and he’s getting recognized for his efforts.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. Devers is currently riding an eight-game hit streak, while batting .593 over the last week.

Rafael Devers: .593/.633/1.185/1.819

Nick Ahmed: .423/.464/1.038/1.503 That’s deserving of Player of the Week honors. (MLB x @WBMasonCo) pic.twitter.com/ZKkiyyecJx — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2019

Devers is batting .332 on the season with 27 home runs, 103 runs and an OPS of .976. The 22-year-old is 18-for-32 in his last seven games with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

The Red Sox are off Monday before kicking off a two-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on Tuesday. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images