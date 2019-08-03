Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are reeling at the moment, losing six consecutive games heading into Game 2 of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader with the New York Yankees. But there are some positives happening down on the farm.

Third baseman Bobby Dalbec was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. The 24-year-old is the organization’s top prospect, according to Baseball America. He’s expected to start at third and bat sixth for the PawSox as they take on the Rochester Red Wings at McCoy Stadium.

In 105 games with Double-A Portland this season, Dalbec hit a league-leading 20 home runs with 57 RBI. He posted an average of .234 with a .371 OBP, while also leading the Eastern League with 68 walks.

After leading the Red Sox farm system with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs last season, the infielder was named the 2018 Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Dalbec was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images