Terrell Owens didn’t get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until his third time on the ballot. And the former wideout still isn’t happy about that whatsoever.

This is the second year in a row that Owens has skipped the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But he still plans on going back to the Hall… eventually.

“I will go at some point with my kids and family,” Owens told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t know when. I’m not ready yet. There’s nothing they can do. The damage has been done. They can apologize, but that’s not going to change anything. Everyone knows I should have been in on the first ballot. They disrespected me, my family and my kids. I’ll go one day, but I’ll go when I’m ready.”

Owens still is pretty bitter about how his induction came about. He firmly believes he should have been a first-ballot Hall of Famer and feels he was robbed of that rare opportunity.

“The first year comes and goes and I tried not to take it personally,” Owens said. “My stats were what they were and weren’t going to change. The second year comes up and Marvin Harrison gets in and I don’t when my statistics are better than his. Now it’s a slap in the face. You’re now denying me what I’ve rightfully earned. You’re disrespecting me and everything I’ve done in my career. You’re denying me something I deserve for your personal opinion and that’s what went into doing my own thing. You’re not going to tell me twice I’m not worthy of what I was worthy of from the start and tell me what to do.”

Sounds like someone’s holding quite the grudge. But considering his monster career statistics, we can’t say he doesn’t have reason to be as upset as he is.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images