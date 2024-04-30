The Vikings landed a top-level quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but maybe not the one they wanted the most.

Minnesota was heavily speculated to be a trade-up team last weekend in Detroit. Kevin O’Connell and company did ultimately move up on Day 1, but only one spot — from No. 11 to No. 10 — to select Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings might have had eyes for Drake Maye, however. Minnesota held trade talks with New England in the lead-up to the draft, but the Patriots reportedly never came close to moving off the No. 3 overall pick. In a column published Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Mike Reiss shed light on the offer the Vikings sent to New England before the sides moved off negotiations.

“The Vikings were ultimately willing to part with No. 11 and No. 23, along with a 2025 first-rounder, in exchange for the third pick and two mid-round selections from New England,” Reiss wrote.

The Patriots likely rebuffed the Vikings for multiple reasons. First and foremost, New England appears to love Maye, who has a chance to help turn things around in Foxboro, Mass., and keep the franchise in contender status for years to come. The Patriots also might have preferred a different way of landing a second first-round pick, although they ultimately weren’t able to get back into Round 1.

New England deserves credit for resisting outside pressures and using a premium asset to address the most important position in sports. But it’s now on Maye to prove the Patriots were right to operate with such conviction.