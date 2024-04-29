Tom Brady spent 23 NFL seasons responding to naysayers, silencing their invalid criticisms on the field by winning seven Super Bowl titles, three league MVP awards, and setting a laundry list of records.

However, thrown front and center as the primary target of a Netflix Roast, “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” the now-46-year-old retired quarterback won’t escape the hot seat. Brady won’t have Matt Ryan, Chuck Pagano, or Max Kellerman to make examples of again because this time, it’ll be Brady’s former colleagues guest-appearing on the verbal ambush.

Ex-New England teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Rob Gronkowski, are on the list of roasters, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, set to take the stage — whether to air out their grievances or unveil some never-before-shared locker room gossip.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be LIVE on Netflix on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.



Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters.

Another reported attendee said to partake in the festivities is none other than ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. Belichick, free of all previous New England football obligations now as a free agent, should be the most-anticipated roastee — so far — considering the fog surrounding the multi-year Foxborough tensions that presumably ended an over two-decade-long dynasty with Brady and the Patriots.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who’s set to host the event, should be expected to take a jab or two toward Brady, especially as a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

After helping deliver six Vince Lombardi trophies to Gillette Stadium, alongside Belichick, and winning another for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Brady walked away with an unmatched resume.

Brady will also get his chance to fire back at any of the roasters and get the final say, as he did in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.