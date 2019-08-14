Rafael Devers has been nothing short of stellar this season, and Tuesday night’s performance was a microcosm of his entire year.
The Boston Red Sox third baseman had six hits, four of them doubles, in a pivotal 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Such a showing was historic for the 22-year-old, as he’s now the first player in the modern era to have a six-hit, four double game. Furthermore, he becomes the third-youngest player to have a 6-for-6 or better game (both figures courtesy of ESPN).
The Red Sox compiled all six hits into one video, which you can check out below.
Devers’ effort almost went to waste, however a 10th-inning homer from Jackie Bradley Jr. and a save from Andrew Cashner in the bottom of the frame gave Boston the win.
