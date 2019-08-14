Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A nearly-unstoppable offense has lifted the Patriots to great success over the past few seasons.

The 2019 campaign, however, might feature dominance on the other side of the ball in New England.

The Patriots are poised to boast one of the more stout defenses in the upcoming season. The return of Jamie Collins and the addition of Michael Bennett should provide great lifts to New England’s front seven, and the Patriots’ secondary just might be the best in the league. Opposing offenses will be hard-pressed to damage to the scoreboard against New England, and Tom Brady sure is excited to watch the unit go to work.

Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday took to Instagram to proclaim Stephon Gilmore as the NFL’s top cornerback. Brady subsequently dropped in the comment section to bump up the hype.

“Can’t wait to watch this year!!!,” Brady wrote.

The Patriots’ defense got off to a strong start in the preseason, limiting the Detroit Lions to just three points in a Week 1 rout. Up next for the reigning Super Bowl champions will be the Tennessee Titans, who will host New England for a pair of joint practices for the teams square off Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images