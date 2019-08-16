Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Say what you will about Bryce Harper, but the man has an absolute flare for the dramatic.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has been showered with his fair share of “overrated” chants this season since signing his mega deal with the Phils this offseason. But Harper showed Thursday night why he still is a gamechanger at the plate.

With Philly trailing the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Harper launched one of the more epic home runs of the season, sending a towering shot into the right field grandstands for a walk off grand slam.

Considering the Phillies are trailing the Cubs by just one game in the National League Wild Card race, we’d say this was pretty epic.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images