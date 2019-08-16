Celtics fans haven’t gotten a chance to watch Romeo Langford in green yet, but Boston’s No. 14 overall pick already is talking trash with some of the league’s best.
OK, maybe he’s not really talking trash, but a little back-and-forth on Instagram certainly is worth noting, right?
Langford revealed his “NBA 2K” rating Thursday afternoon (72, for those of you wondering), but immediately was taunted by Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell.
“Can’t wait to bust yo (expletive) #ReaLife,” Russell wrote.
To which Langford quickly responded, “you got me messed too #sayless.”
Ah yes, as MassLive’s Tom Westerholm put it, it’s Instagram comment trash talk season — the most wonderful time of the year.
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images