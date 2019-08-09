Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is in Las Vegas, Nev., participating in USA Men’s National Team training camp alongside Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart.

Brown attempted to posterize Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen on Wednesday but couldn’t quite finish the job. That hasn’t stopped Brown from going at the rim, though, as he did the same on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics wing was going through one-on-one drills with Indiana Pacers big Myles Turner during Day 4, and finished one rep with a pretty aggressive slam.

Check it out:

Brown averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting during his third season in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images