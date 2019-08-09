Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lefties beware, Sam Travis is coming for you.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman has had a good amount success against left-handed pitching this season, which led Alex Cora to plug him in the lineup Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels with lefty Dillon Peters on the hill.

Travis answered the call by absolutely launching his fourth home run of the season over the center field wall.

That one rings in at a cool 443 feet, and it gave the Sox a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

All of Travis’ home runs have come off of lefties.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images