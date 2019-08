Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have yourself a game, Xander Bogaerts.

After launching a two-run jack in the first inning, the Boston Red Sox shortstop did it again in the fifth with a solo shot to left field.

Check it out:

That’s homer No. 25 for Bogaerts this year, a career-high.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images