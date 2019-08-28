Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Jackie Bradley Jr. gets a hold of one, look out.

Colorado Rockies starter Rico Garcia learned that the hard way in his big league debut Tuesday.

In the top of the second of the Boston Red Sox’s eventual 10-6 win at Coors Field, Garcia made a mistake to Bradley and paid for it in a big way, with the center fielder launching a 478-foot blast way up in right field. It was the seventh-longest home run in the league this season, and the longest Red Sox homer of the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015.

After the game, Bradley shared what he thought was the best part about the dinger.

“The best part was seeing my teammates’ reactions,” Bradley told reporters, via The Boston Globe. “I knew I hit it well. But, like everything else, I guess you have to have the trajectory to go along with it.”

Indeed, it was clear in the dugout that his teammates were both happy and astounded by the show of power, which was Bradley’s 17th long ball of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images