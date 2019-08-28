Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saquon Barkley ripped apart the NFL in his rookie season, but now the question is how the 22-year-old will fare in ensuing years now that opposing teams have more film on him.

And it appears none other than Tom Brady is gearing him up for the challenge.

The New England Patriots and New York Giants are set to meet Thursday at Gillette Stadium in the preseason finale. It won’t be the first time Brady and Barkley have seen each other this year, as the two NFL stars crossed paths at the Met Gala back in May. While there, Brady gave Barkley a challenge for Year 2 and beyond, and Barkley recently revealed what it was that the future Hall of Famer asked him.

“It’s great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10?” Barkley recalled, via NJ.com. “I’m standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall.”

If there’s anyone who practices what he preaches in that regard, it’s Brady. And by the looks of it, Barkley gladly will be up to the task.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images